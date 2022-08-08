MAGA elites believe Trump's base supporters are 'mindless sheep' ripe for ripoffs: columnist
Trump supporters (Shutterstock)

A Utah-based company that sells Donald Trump paraphernalia got busted for misidentifying its Chinese-made apparel as made in America.

Every order from "Lions Not Sheep" came with a free copy of the U.S. Constitution to demonstrate the company's patriotic values, but its owner agreed to pay $211,335 in fines to the Federal Trade Commission for cutting out "made in China" labels and replacing them, and conservative columnist Jonathan Last marveled at the brazenness in a new column for The Bulwark.

"You can’t make this shirt up," Last wrote. "They called the forking company Lions Not Sheep and their entire business plan assumed that their customers would be mindless sheep."

The episode demonstrates the low regard many conservatives have for the Trump base, Last wrote.

"Anyway, I get the sense that a large part of the MAGA mindset for Ordinary Folks is that they see it as a way of saying FU to people they believe look down on them," Last wrote. "But I promise you that no one looks down on the great unwashed as cynically and disdainfully as their betters in the MAGA movement do."

