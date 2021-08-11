MAGA rioter asks court to end her electronic monitoring so she can maintain her exercise routine

Accused MAGA rioter Lisa Eisenhart is asking a court to loosen her pre-trial curfew and other restrictions because they're crimping her exercise routine.

NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane flags a new court filing from Eisenhart's attorneys in which they argue their client's curfew restrictions and electronic monitoring be eliminated entirely ahead of her upcoming trial.

Anticipating that the court will not agree to such a request, the lawyers then ask that only the curfew be kept in place and the electronic monitoring be eliminated.

"Beyond the cost and time savings to U.S. Probation, Ms. Eisenhart would also benefit from a release that will better allow for exercise and other routine activities of daily life," the attorneys write.

Eisenhart allegedly wore a tactical vest and carried flex cuffs to the Capitol riot on January 6th.

She currently faces several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit obstruction, obstructing of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a taser gun.

