Listen: J6 releases evidence of how Oath Keepers reacted to Trump in real time on Jan. 6

Audio of Oath Keepers responding to a tweet from Donald Trump was released by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Select Committee has obtained a recording of communications over a walkie-talkie app among Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere," the select committee announced on social media. "Listen to how they reacted to President Trump’s 2:38 tweet in real-time."

Trump's Twitter account was deleted when he was permanently suspended after the attack, but his messages were preserved by the American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted. "They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

A person read the tweet over the walkie-talkie app.

Another person responded, "That's saying a lot by what he didn't say."

"He didn't say not to do anything to the congressmen," he added, with a laugh.

"Well, he did not ask them to stand down," another person noted. "He just said stand by the Capitol Police, they are on our side and they are good people. So, uh, it's getting real down there. I got it on TV and it's, it's looking pretty friggin radical to me."

"CNN said that Trump has egged this on, that he is egging it on and that he is watching the country burn two weeks before he leaves office," the man continued. "He is not leaving office, I don't give a sh*t what they say."

Another man reported they were inside the Capitol.

"We are in the main dome right now," the man said. "We are rocking it. They're throwing grenades, they're fricking' shooting people with paintballs, but we're here."

A man replied, "God bless and godspeed and keep going."

Micah Loewinger, a reporter at New York Public Radio's "On the Media," recorded the communications on an open channel named “Stop the Steal J6."

Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy defendants Jessica Watkins, Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, and Kenneth Harrelson have sought to exclude the Zello walkie-talkie app messages from being introduced at trial.