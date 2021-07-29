'Little Marco' Rubio humiliated for attacking Pentagon chief for complying with face shield mandate in the Philippines

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) attacked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for wearing a mask and face shield when arriving in the Phillippines.

"Embarrassing COVID theatre," Rubio called it.

The Phillippines actually mandates masks and face shields in public, which is probably why all of the other people in the video welcoming him are also wearing a mask and face shield. It's unclear why Rubio didn't mention that.

The Florida man hasn't apologized or recanted his tweet yet, but he's being shredded online for the carelessness and uneducated tweet.

