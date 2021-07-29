'Little Marco' Rubio humiliated for attacking Pentagon chief for complying with face shield mandate in the Philippines

Marco Rubio (R-FL) lashes out at Secretary Lloyd Austin complying with Phillipines law (Photos: Screen capture)
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) attacked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for wearing a mask and face shield when arriving in the Phillippines.
"Embarrassing COVID theatre," Rubio called it.
The Phillippines actually mandates masks and face shields in public, which is probably why all of the other people in the video welcoming him are also wearing a mask and face shield. It's unclear why Rubio didn't mention that.
The Florida man hasn't apologized or recanted his tweet yet, but he's being shredded online for the carelessness and uneducated tweet.
You can see the attacks below:
Little Marco would rather die than be responsible to his base. #WearAMask https://t.co/PzS9oj7dKY— Tracy Ealy (@Tracy Ealy) 1627577437.0
Little Marco: Embarrassing MAGA theater https://t.co/7ib38T1LUo— Christopher Hull (@Christopher Hull) 1627574076.0
Little Marco is subliminally encouraging people to forego vaccines and masks because that's what Jesus would do (or… https://t.co/6Kd7UkU85g— Kay Kendall (@Kay Kendall) 1627577664.0
Little Marco Rubio thinks it's embarrassing to wear a mask (at the advice of medical professionals)when everyone el… https://t.co/O9IIWMfTIK— Star (@Star) 1627578358.0
Little Marco is no shine boy. He's trumps' catamite. https://t.co/VjSbF1UB2s— rbf8493 (@rbf8493) 1627577882.0
“Little Marco” is embarrassing political theatre… https://t.co/synwAFoPuz— Jim Ronayne (@Jim Ronayne) 1627577920.0
Little Marco making himself look like a total dumba$$, once again. https://t.co/UIVEpbcLh0— 5-0 AGAINST 45🌊🌊🇺🇸👮♀️ (@5-0 AGAINST 45🌊🌊🇺🇸👮♀️) 1627574929.0
Little Marco is the kind of guy who gets imprisoned for chewing gum in Singapore 🤦♂️ https://t.co/e79iYvLIQO— Piyush Mittal (@Piyush Mittal) 1627577659.0
@marcorubio @SecDef Oh little marco…..how hard you try; how bigly you fail.— Just Me (@Just Me) 1627577633.0
@marcorubio @SecDef Stick to your Bible quotes and stay out of grown folks business little Marco.— Truth (@Truth) 1627577487.0
@marcorubio @SecDef Sit down and do some research little Marco.— Andy from wc 👍🏻✌🏻🌊 (@Andy from wc 👍🏻✌🏻🌊) 1627577454.0