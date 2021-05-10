QAnon congresswoman calls for pause before choosing who will replace Liz Cheney
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not ready to rally behind Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the number three Republican in the House of Representatives.

"On Wednesday, our GOP Conference will be voting to remove Liz Cheney from the chair," Greene wrote about the vote that Cheney is widely expected to lose.

"Currently, we only have one member running for chair," she noted, referring to Stefanik.

"I want a break before we vote on a replacement. Options are good and so are conservative votes," she wrote.

Some conservatives have been frustrated the prospect of replacing Cheney with a less-conservative member.