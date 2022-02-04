Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is facing a censure vote from her own party over her decision to serve on the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots, but she's not taking it lying down.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Cheney blasted members of her party for voting to censure her for efforts to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Capitol riots and trying to push former Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election.

"Leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon January 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," she said. "I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge."

Cheney, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), are the only two Republicans serving on the January 6th committee, and they were two of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of Trump's second impeachment.