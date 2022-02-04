Disgraced GOP lawmaker who stormed the Capitol nearing plea agreement: report

On Thursday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, a top authority on January 6 Capitol insurrection cases, reported that prosecutors are near to a plea deal with disgraced former Republican West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans for his involvement in the attack.

"The parties have reached an agreement regarding pre-trial resolution of the case," said a new motion filed with the court. "Counsel for the defendant respectfully requests a date on the Court's calendar for a change-of-plea hearing within the month of February as counsel for the defendant is in the process of retiring, but would like to handle any change-of-plea hearing."

Evans live-streamed his participation in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, proclaiming, "We're in, baby!" although he quickly attempted to delete the footage.

He subsequently resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates, barely having spent any time in the office after being elected the previous year, and was charged with federal crimes by the Justice Department.