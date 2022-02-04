'Stupid self-inflicted BS': GOP strategist buries his party for censuring Cheney and Kinzinger
Republican strategist Doug Heye (Screen cap).

Longtime Republican strategist Doug Heye on Friday spoke out against the Republican National Committee's decision to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for participating in the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Writing on Twitter, Heye said that this was the biggest blunder he's ever seen the RNC make, and he noted that he saw plenty of them during his time working there last decade.

"My first day at the RNC was February 4, 2010," he wrote. "I dealt with a lot of stupid B.S., mostly self-inflicted from within the building. But nothing remotely like punishing GOP members for investigating why, how and who wanted to subvert an election and lynch a vice president."

Cheney on Thursday remained defiant even as the RNC gathered to censure her, and she put out a statement saying she was proud of the work she has been doing on the House Select Committee.

"Leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon January 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," she said. "I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge."

