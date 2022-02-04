Fake Wisconsin Trump electors had ‘secret meeting place’ — and armed security: report

The ten Wisconsin citizens who signed their names to a phony document impersonating presidential electors engaged in a "super secret" process for their plan, according to a new report.

"Wisconsin Republicans who posed as presidential electors in 2020 met secretly for an hour before filling out official-looking paperwork at the state Capitol and were accompanied by armed security, according to one of the participants. The account — given a year ago in a podcast by would-be elector Bill Feehan — provides one of the most detailed descriptions yet of a meeting that is now being scrutinized by federal prosecutors and the U.S. House committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

The group ended up following through on their plan even though they lost in court an hour earlier, "with Republican-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court's three liberals."

On his podcast, "Fact Check with Bill Feehan," the GOP activist described the day he signed the phony electoral certificate.

"I left my home a little after 8 o'clock and drove to a secret meeting place in Madison and met all the other electors there. There was security — armed security — to protect us. And other officials from the Republican Party of Wisconsin were there," Feehan said.

"The mood was one of excitement up until we heard the result of the Wisconsin state Supreme Court's ruling," the chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party said in his podcast.

It has been almost a year since the La Crosse Tribune reported Feehan was targeted with a complaint filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding the faux slate of electors.

“At their meeting, the fraudulent electors executed documents that they would later hold out as official documents casting Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes for candidates who lost Wisconsin’s statewide November 2020 election and therefore had no legal entitlement to those electoral votes,” the complaint alleged. “The only reasonable inference that can be drawn from these documents is that the fraudulent electors created and delivered these documents for the purpose, and with the intent, that they be received as valid documentation for the purpose of inducing the United States Congress to credit the wrong candidates with having earned Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes."

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed two other Trump supporters who signed the fake certificate from Wisconsin, Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has confirmed the Department of Justice has received criminal referrals to investigate the fraudulent documents.

