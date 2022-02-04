GOP planning to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for investigating January 6 insurrection: report

On Thursday, POLITICO reported that the Republican National Committee is planning to vote on a resolution formally censuring Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for serving on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The resolution, which RNC officials said cleared an RNC committee vote on Thursday, is likely to be approved by the RNC’s full body at its winter meeting on Friday," reported David Siders and Natalie Allison. "The measure rebukes Cheney and Kinzinger for their involvement on the Jan. 6 select committee investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election."

"The resolution would amount to a weaker admonishment of Cheney and Kinzinger than initially proposed," noted the report. "Led by David Bossie, a longtime Trump ally and RNC member from Maryland, ardent Cheney and Kinzinger critics had lobbied for a resolution calling for their ouster from the House conference. That proposal had drawn resistance from some RNC members, who said they feared the language was unnecessarily inflammatory."

Cheney and Kinzinger were among ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection, and have been vocal against conspiracy theories in their party that the presidential election was stolen.

They are the only two Republican members of the Select Committee investigating the matter, because Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an outside bipartisan commission, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) boycotted the creation of the Committee.

Already, these members have been censured by state and local party chapters, respectively.