'They walked down this path': Liz Cheney reams Trump and Pompeo over Afghanistan failures

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo share responsibility after the U.S. faced difficulties while withdrawing from Afghanistan.

During an appearance on ABC, host Jonathan Karl pointed out that the Trump had administration had negotiated with the Taliban for a complete withdrawal that was scheduled to take place earlier this year.

"I think absolutely President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision," Cheney replied. "But there is no question that President Trump, his administration and Secretary [Mike Pompeo], they bear very significant responsibility for this."

"They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace," she continued. "President Trump told us that the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us that the Taliban was going to renounce Al Qaeda. None of that has happened. None of it has happened."

Cheney added: "The notion in the Trump administration, they said we're going to invite the Taliban to Camp David. This disaster certainly began -- this notion that we're going to end endless wars, that campaign slogan, what we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world. So, everybody who is saying America needs to withdraw, America needs to retreat -- we're getting a catastrophic real-time lesson in what that means."

