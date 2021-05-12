‘Officially the party of Trump & treason’: GOP’s Cheney ‘canceled' by GOP 'cowards'
Liz Cheney appears on ABC (scree grab)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was removed as Republican Party conference chair Wednesday morning in a voice vote.

The move was expected, even after she survived a similar challenge in February, after she voted to impeach former president Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and repeatedly refused to endorse his lies about the November election he lost to President Joe Biden.

However, social media users were disgusted that House Republicans made the move in a voice vote rather than going on the record to endorse Cheney's removal.