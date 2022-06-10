George Conway praises Liz Cheney for 'stunning' opening statement
Official portrait.

Prominent conservative lawyer George Conway heaped professional praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) following the first prime-time hearing of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Following the two-hour hearing, CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Conway what stood out to him.

"I thought the hearing was just stunning, I thought it was compelling, I thought it was chilling in many respects," Conway said.

"What struck me the most though was Liz Cheney," he said. "This was an opening statement of a prosecutor. An opening statement you could have delivered in a trial in United States of America against Donald J. Trump for conspiracy to defraud the United States for obstructing a congressional proceeding."

Cheney practiced law after graduating from the University of Chicago Law School in 1996, prior to being appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs in 2002.

"She went through all the reasons why there is substantial evidence to believe that Donald Trump intentionally committed the crime of corruptly interfering with a congressional proceeding and of fraudulently seeking to obstruct a function of the government. She did it with the words of the people who supported him. She did it through words of people who served loyally in the Trump administration," he explained.

Watch below or at this link.

George Conway www.youtube.com

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings