Liz Cheney insulted Democratic colleague during argument over Jan. 6 report: sources

The Jan. 6 committee will issue its final report next week, following a months-long investigation and fierce disagreements over its contents.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who lost her Republican primary against an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump, clashed with other members of the panel over her insistence on keeping the report primarily focused on the former president, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Washington Post.

Cheney insulted Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), who is retiring, during a meeting last week during an argument over the report.

The Wyoming Republican pushed Murphy to take a sober approach to the issues they were discussing and then warned her not to call the Post and leak their deliberations, according to people familiar with the exchange.

Former and current committee staff members have bristled at Cheney's influence over the report, but others have credited her with keeping the report focused.

“Without somebody separating the wheat from the chaff, you get an awful lot of chaff,” said a committee staffer.