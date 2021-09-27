Anyone who thinks Trump will disappear if you ignore him has been proven wrong: Liz Cheney on Jan 6 committee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to critics who said that she shouldn't be participating in the Jan. 6 committee because she is keeping the focus on former President Donald Trump.

Cheney made it clear that Trump isn't going to go away if everyone stops talking about him.

"Those who think that by ignoring Trump, he will go away, have been proven wrong," Cheney told "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl. "And in my view, the American people, they deserve better than having to choose between what I think are the really disastrous policies of Joe Biden-- in a whole range of areas, really bad for our economy. From a national security perspective, what's happened, what he's done in Afghanistan: very dangerous policies for the country. But the alternative cannot be a man who doesn't believe in the rule of law, and who violated his oath of office."

"Most Republicans we've spoken to feel that you miscalculated, that you didn't figure out ahead of time that it was going to be this intense, this hot, this perpetual," said Stahl.

"You know, it wasn't a calculation," Cheney explained.

"There wasn't a yellow pad with the pros and the cons and--?" asked Stahl.



"No. It was: This is what-- what he has done," said Cheney. "I watched while the attack was underway-- understood very clearly what he did on January 6, what he failed to do on January 6. Instead of stopping the attack while it was underway, he was busy calling up senators trying to get them to delay the count. So, there was no calculation. I think he's very dangerous."

See the video below:



