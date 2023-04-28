Liz Cheney slams Trump's GOP supporters after ex-president hugs Jan. 6 rioter

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Friday blasted fellow Republicans who continue to support Donald Trump after reports surfaced that the ex-president was seen hugging a Jan. 6 rioter who called for the execution of members of Congress.

Trump on Thursday in New Hampshire met with Micki Larson-Olson, a Texas woman who was sentenced to 180 days in jail for resisting police orders.

"Listen, you just hang in there. You guys are gonna be okay," Trump told Larson-Olson.

In an interview with NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard last year Larson-Olson called for the execution of public officials who voted to certify the 2020 election.

"Execution for being traitors — that's what our Constitution demands."

She noted that "military tribunals are already happening — people are already being executed for the crimes they've committed against humanity, the treason and all it's all happening already."

Cheney emerged as a vocal Trump critic in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, serving as co-chair of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection.

The former Wyoming congresswoman lost her reelection bid to Harriet Hageman, who had Trump’s support

Cheney on Friday called out her former GOP congressional colleagues who continue to support the former president.

“Trump is embracing a J6 Defendant who called for the execution of members of Congress,” Cheney tweeted.

“To elected Republicans who have endorsed him:You are endorsing his conduct on Jan 6th and every day since.”

She cited a popular 18th century quote that’s used to warn against complacency.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”