Former President Donald Trump met with convicted January 6 Capitol rioter, Micki Larson-Olson in New Hampshire Thursday, praising her and giving her a hug before signing her backpack, reported The Washington Post.

"Listen, you just hang in there. You guys are gonna be okay," Trump told Larson-Olson, a Texas woman who was sentenced to 180 days in jail for resisting police orders last year.

According to NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard on Friday, Larson-Olson is unrepentant for her actions. And in an interview with Hillyard last year, she called for the execution of anyone who certified the 2020 election.

"[Members of Congress] were domestic terrorist inside our Capitol, and I'm going to prove it in my trial," said Larson-Olson. "Our Congress that's been stealing elections for a very long time. Our country's been under admiralty law since 1871."

The admiralty law remark is a reference to a bizarre conspiracy theory pushed by the so-called "sovereign citizen" movement, which holds that the United States was secretly replaced with a private corporation in the 19th century and that individual people can legally declare themselves their own government and be immune from laws.

Some sovereign citizen activists overlap with the QAnon community, a Nazi-adjacent cult that believes America is secretly ruled by cannibalistic pedophiles. Many of the Capitol riot defendants have tried to use sovereign citizen arguments at trial, with no success.

Asked by Hillyard what she believes the punishment should be for "terrorist" members of Congress, Larson-Olson said, "Execution for being traitors — that's what our Constitution demands." She added that "military tribunals are already happening — people are already being executed for the crimes they've committed against humanity, the treason and all it's all happening already." She did not elaborate on who she thinks has been executed by military tribunal.

More than 1,000 people have been charged, convicted, or taken plea deals in connection with the January 6 attack — the largest number of defendants for a single event in U.S. history. Most have faced misdemeanor counts like unlawful picketing, trespassing, and disorderly conduct, but some have faced felony charges for assaulting police — and higher-ups in the far-right groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, which were heavily involved in the attack, have been prosecuted for seditious conspiracy.