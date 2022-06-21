WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told reporters outside of the House Select Committee hearing room on Tuesday that the testimony heard was "compelling" and that all of those who testified were trying to simply do their jobs to uphold the election.
"I think that you've seen throughout the hearings that we are putting forward very clearly, a number of instances, in which there are serious questions about the actions of the former president," Cheney explained. "We'll continue to do so."
She then noted that the testimony on Tuesday was "clearly compelling," and included both Republicans and Democrats "being in a position to say that they did their duty. They did what was right, in the face of — you know, Donald Trump had been told multiple times by his attorney general, by his deputy attorney general, by his campaign officials, that what he was saying was not true, that these were lies. Yet, he continued to push them."
Cheney spoke at the top of the hearing saying that former President Trump "did not care about these threats of violence" and said, "we cannot let America become a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence."
At the close of the hearing, Cheney called the United States a "nation of laws" and that institutions don't defend themselves. "Individuals do that," she said.
We also had been reminded what it means to take an oath under God to the Constitution," Cheney continued.
She also called out former White House officials who continue to refuse to cooperate and testify before Congress despite orders to do so.
"Mark Meadows has hidden behind President Trump's claims of executive privilege and immunity from subpoenas," Cheney said. "We are engaged now in litigation with Mr. Meadows."
She named former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who has yet to speak to the committee.