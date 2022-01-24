Trump spokesperson cites anti-vax rant from football star Aaron Rodgers as proof election was stolen

Former President Donald Trump's chief spokesperson on Monday cited football star Aaron Rodgers as proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

While speaking to conservative podcaster Steve Bannon, Liz Harrington noted that Rodgers had expressed doubts about the election in an interview with ESPN.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," Rodgers said recently.

Harrington seemed giddy about the remarks.

"There's not a lot of good news," she said. "We see what happens after one year of an illegitimate regime in place. The only good news is the American people know it. I mean, you had four years of them saying the 2016 election was stolen by Russia and you never had quarterbacks questioning President Trump's legitimacy."

"You've got Aaron Rodgers just flat-out calling it out and saying, 81 million votes, yeah, I guess, but it doesn't certainly look like it," she added. "And so what we feel is we keep getting the word out. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves, which the [poll] numbers are inflated for Joe Biden just like they were in the 2020 election."

