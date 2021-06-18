Trump's new spokeswoman lies constantly about his election loss -- here are her 8 most flagrant falsehoods

In her prelude to the clips of Thompson, @rxOrcist -- who also goes by Savannah -- explained, "I warned you that we were going to hold you accountable," Savannah said, "You see, while you've gotten super comfortable spreading COVID disinformation, racism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, literally all the phobias you've hit in your videos, you forgot the part where freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences."

The report goes on to note that a spokesperson for Baptist Health states Thompson -- who was wearing scrubs and his badge in some of the videos -- is no longer employed by them and has been gone since April.

AL.com, also noted that, "At the time of writing, Thompson's name and license number could not be found in the Alabama Board of Nursing's license database. All of his social media accounts appear to have been taken down."

