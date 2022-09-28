'They degrade our history': Conservatives throw a fit over Lizzo playing James Madison's flute

Pop star Lizzo this week got the opportunity to play a 200-year-old crystal flute that was once owned by President James Madison -- and some conservatives are absolutely furious about it.

On Wednesday, Lizzo visited the Reading Room and flute vault at the Library of Congress's Great Hall, where she got to play multiple flutes archived there, including the aforementioned flute once owned by Madison.

Later that night, Lizzo brought the flute onstage with her at a concert and played it for the audience, while remarking that "history is freaking cool."

While much of the nation found this to be unobjectionable fun, a cadre of right-wing culture warriors immediately took to Twitter to denounce Lizzo playing Madison's flute as a "woke" assault on American history.

"The Library of Congress really took out a 200-year old flute that belonged to James Madison just so Lizzo could twerk with it," fumed right-wing operative Greg Price. "They degrade our history and then call you racist if you actually value it."

"Everyone involved in the decision to allow Lizzo to twerk while playing James Madison’s flute needs to be deported," raged "America First" supporter Andrew McCarthy. "I don’t care if they’re citizens. Deport them somewhere."

Trump-loving author Nick Adams, meanwhile, said that the "Biden Administration is making a mockery of the country" by letting Lizzo play the flute, as he charged that she "isn't talented enough to play music on a $20 Yamaha Plastic Recorder off Amazon."

Matt Walsh, the right-wing Christian culture warrior from The Daily Wire, believed that letting Lizzo play the flute was deliberately intended to antagonize white people.

"Lizzo playing James Madison's flute was a form of racial retribution, according to the woke Left," he wrote. "And I actually have no doubt that this is part of the reason why the Library of Congress facilitated this spectacle."