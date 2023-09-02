Former federal prosecutor makes the case for locking Trump up now

Donald Trump should be detained pending trial because he's a clear danger to juries, witnesses, and the community, an ex-federal prosecutor said.

Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner appeared Saturday on The Dean Obeidallah Show, where he was asked about the former president's mounting legal troubles. Specifically, Kirschner was talking about the potential dangers of allowing Trump to remain out of jail as he awaits his trial.

"I have tried cases involving the sort of most rigorous security measures ever in the District of Columbia. I have an even graver concern for Donald Trump because his reach is so broad, his followers are so rabid at times, and so detached from reality. I'm sorry, this is a cult."

Kirschner added that he is "concerned that the judges have not yet stepped up" to address the ongoing and demonstrated danger Trump poses to just about anyone in the court proceedings' orbit.

"I hope at some point the judges realize Donald Trump is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial," Kirschner added. "I think we're going to be having that conversation in the months to come."

