MAGA rioter accused of bringing Molotov cocktails to Capitol is suffering 'aches and pains' in jail — and ready to make a deal: lawyers

On Monday, NBC4's Scott MacFarlane reported that accused Capitol rioter Lonnie Coffman's attorneys are discussing a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The 70-year-old Coffman, who faces a 17-count indictment, has been complaining of "aches and pains" from a shoulder injury and wants an MRI in jail. Per MacFarlane, Coffman would spend another month in jail at least even to get a decision on the validity of such a plea agreement.

Coffman, a resident of Alabama, is accused of bringing 11 Molotov cocktails to the Capitol on January 6. Prior to that, he drove to the home of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and left an "unbalanced" message for the senator's office.

Neighbors were stunned at Coffman's participation in the riot, with one neighbor across the street saying he just seemed like "the old guy next door."

SmartNews