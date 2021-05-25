Arrested insurrectionist visited Ted Cruz's house -- and brought 11 molotov cocktails to Jan. 6 riot: report

Lonnie Coffman of Alabama will remain in a Washington, DC-area jail until his trial, I federal judge ruled on Monday.
"A north Alabama man facing multiple charges in connection with the January riots at the U.S. Capitol must remain in jail until trial a federal judge ruled, citing in part new revelations that he drove to the home of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and he seemed "unbalanced" in a call to the senator's office," AL.com reported Monday.
"Since then, he has been indicted on 17 charges following the seizure of nearly a dozen Molotov cocktail explosive devices from his pickup truck, as well as a number of guns, ammo and concerning handwritten notes. A federal judge on Monday denied Coffman's request that authorities reconsider a previous decision to keep him behind bars," the site reported. "Coffman's truck was parked just a few blocks from the Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 breach. Authorities noted he had apparently been living in the truck in the D.C. area for a week prior to the breach. Surveillance footage showed he parked the truck near the Republican National Club, a few blocks from the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, both targeted for reports of explosive devices, about 9:20 a.m. that Wednesday."
"Other items found in Coffman's truck and used as exhibits as to why he should remain in federal custody pending trial include a loaded 9 mm handgun, a loaded rifle, several large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices loaded with more than 10 rounds of rifle ammunition, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a crossbow with bolts, several machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun, and the 11 mason jars filled with flammable liquid, which authorities said was the equivalent to homemade napalm," the site noted.
NBC Washington correspondent Scott MacFarlane posted a Twitter thread on the hearing:
Judge's order says Capitol riot defendant Lonnie Coffman did a drive around DC - including around US Capitol - on D… https://t.co/V1rMuPxtFn— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane)1621895114.0
Feds say they found paper in Coffman's wallet which links him to Camp Lonestar in Texas Coffman was allegedly part… https://t.co/6LmedHeFmH— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane)1621895115.0
Federal agents allegedly retrieved a list of names from Coffman's home too. List had Coffman's alleged descripti… https://t.co/qYXruArQKd— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane)1621895116.0
Coffman has pleaded NOT GUILTY, but will remain incarcerated in the DC Jail Judge's order says vaccines are workin… https://t.co/Qp2AqavMes— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane)1621895118.0
HuffPost reporter Ryan Reilly also posted on the hearing:
Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denies Lonnie Coffman pretrial release. He came to D.C. with a truck full of weapons,… https://t.co/t3f517N3wm— Ryan J. Reilly (@Ryan J. Reilly)1621896159.0
Had Ted Cruz ran into Lonnie Coffman under different circumstances, they might’ve had an interesting conversation! https://t.co/ERg8RmvEQx— Ryan J. Reilly (@Ryan J. Reilly)1621896776.0
This graph almost reads like a subtweet of certain members of Congress. https://t.co/At5h4XYPoF— Ryan J. Reilly (@Ryan J. Reilly)1621897581.0