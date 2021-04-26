'Mask tyranny': Alaska Republican banned by airline for continued refusal to wear a mask

According to a report from NBC News, an Alaska state senator is already finding travel in her state increasingly difficult after Alaska Airlines banned her from their flights for repeated battles over wearing a mask as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.
State Senator Lora Reinbold (R-Eagle River) has been told she is persona non grata by the airline after complaining about "mask tyranny" when she attempts to travel.
In a statement to the Anchorage Daily News, airline spokesperson Tim Thompson explained, "We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy," adding the ban is effective immediately.
According to the NBC reports, "Reinbold was recorded in Juneau International Airport arguing with Alaska Airlines staff about mask policies. A video posted to social media appears to show airline staff telling Reinbold her mask must cover her nose and mouth," later complaining to a local paper she had only been "mask exemption with uptight employees at the counter" before being allowed to board her flight.
That was the last straw for the airline -- after her protestations about "mask tyranny" -- which is a main carrier in the state and will hamper her ability to attend legislative sessions.
According to NBC, "Reinbold has been a vocal opponent to Covid-19 mitigation measures and has repeatedly objected to Alaska Airlines' mask policy... Last year, she referred to Alaska Airlines staff as 'mask bullies' after being asked by flight attendants to wear a mask aboard a flight, the newspaper reported. After the incident, she reportedly sent a cake to some flight attendants bearing the inscription: 'I'm sorry if I offended you'."
The report notes that the GOP lawmaker hopes to convince the airline to allow her back on board again after she was forced to travel to the capital of the state on Sunday "via an arduous 14-plus-hour car ride, including a jaunt through Canada, to reach a ferry to the capital," the report states.
Republicans fear Marjorie Taylor Greene will become the face of their party before the midterms: report
According to a report from Politico, Republicans meeting in Florida this weekend to develop plans to retake the House in the 2022 midterms are hoping the focus will once again return to policy differences they have with Democrats and not center on high-profile GOP lawmakers trying to claim Donald Trump's crown as publicity-hungry disrupters.
Traditionally the party out of power sees big gains in the House during the midterms and -- with Democrats holding a slim 218-212 lead with five vacancies to still be filled due to deaths and resignations -- it won't take many seats to exchange hands in order to flip the chamber.
With that in mind, GOP members are workshopping plans for the next year and a half while hoping Donald Trump stays out of the way and controversial members can be reined in.
According to House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), "What we have to do as Republicans is get back to being the party of ideas and the substance and the policy of conservatism, and that's going to be a big part of the retreat."
Her comments were echoed by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) who added, "The fact is, our party is much more unified when we focus on policy rather than personalities. And the substance of governing is driven by policy in the midst of politics. So you still have to have ideas and policy of consequence to the American people."
However, Politico's Melania Zanona writes, GOP lawmakers are aware of the elephants in the room that can't be ignored in the form of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) along with fellow freshman GOP Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
Of particular concern to the House leadership is that belief that the Democrats are going to turn the highly controversial Greene into the face of their party.
"Republicans also know the next 18 months are littered with political tripwires, from internal divisions over the former president trying to influence them from Mar-a-Lago to the fringe elements in their ranks that threaten to swamp their agenda. Democrats are trying to fan those flames across the aisle by yoking the entire GOP to QAnon and, at every turn, elevating some of the conference's most divisive personalities, such as freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)," Zanona wrote. "So for the next three days in the Sunshine State, GOP leaders are determined to keep the spotlight on their policy plans and away from the party's most extreme names, in effect previewing the strategy that they think can clinch them the majority next fall."
Republicans have good reason to fear Taylor Greene after she set off a firestorm after being linked to a proposed caucus that plan to promote "Anglo-Saxon" values that was condemned of both sides of the aisle for racism and led Greene to disavow it and claim ignorance about its mission statement.
"One day before the retreat, Greene headlined a Florida rally where she revived Trump's false claims of voter fraud, which have been a sore spot for the GOP. Fresh off the controversy surrounding her now-defunct pitch for an 'America First Caucus' built on nativist rhetoric, Greene had little interest in heeding her leadership's policy-first entreaties," the Politico report states, with Zanona adding, "The rally's Greene-led lineup quite literally put the GOP's internal divisions on display. Participants included some GOP candidates who are mounting primary challenges to anti-Trump Republicans, including Cheney."
GOP lawmakers were just graded on their commitment to democracy -- and 100 of them flunked
An anti-Trump conservative group is grading congressional Republicans' individual commitment to democracy.
The Republican Accountability Project is creating a "GOP Democracy Report Card" to evaluate whether GOP lawmakers acted to undermine democracy and democratic values or overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, and only 14 Republicans received an "A" grade, reported CNN.
The group includes former Trump administration officials Olivia Troye and Elizabeth Neumann and operates as part of the advocacy organization Defending Democracy Together founded by conservatives Bill Kristol and Sarah Longwell.
They handed out "A" grades to Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), as well as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), among others.
The group gave failing grades to 100 GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) , who just announced a Senate campaign.
'Completely imaginary': CNN fact checker busts GOP claims that Biden will ban hamburgers
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Monday shot down bogus claims circulating on right-wing media about President Joe Biden supposedly plotting to ban hamburgers.
Appearing on CNN, Dale showed how false claims about Biden's purported war on burgers began with an article in the UK tabloid The Daily Mail and spread quickly throughout right-wing media and then elected GOP officials.
The problem is that The Daily Mail's article was not a report on Biden's actual climate plans but was instead about a study showing that a 90% reduction in eating beef would significantly reduce carbon emissions.
"This is completely imaginary, it's totally fabricated," Dale said. "This is totally wrong. You have Republican governors taking a firm stand against a Biden plan that does not exist at all."
Dale then went on to describe the study, which was conducted last year by the University of Michigan.
"[The study] looked at what would happen to greenhouse gas emissions if Americans decided to change their diets in various ways," Dale explained. "One scenario they looked at what would happen if Americans cut their beef consumption down by 90 percent and found there would be a reduction in emissions. They didn't call for mandatory reduction."
Dale said that despite the fact that the Biden-bans-burgers story is based on nothing, "it's striking to see how complete nonsense has gone from a British paper to Fox to the entire right-wing ecosystem."
Watch the video below.
Fact checker busts GOP claims that Biden will ban hamburgers www.youtube.com
