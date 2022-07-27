'Why not give them money?' CNN host grills CEO who bought lottery tickets for workers

CNN host John Berman on Wednesday found himself perplexed by a new initiative launched by A.J. Kumaran, the CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

During an interview, Berman questioned Kumaran why he decided to buy 50,000 lottery tickets for his employees, who walked away empty-handed when none of the tickets turned out to be the winner.

"Let's lay it out there: You lost," he said of the lottery ticket scheme. "You spent $100,000 on tickets and you lost and you're going to do it again? Why not give them money, give $200,000 to your employees?"

"You know, we actually gave over $200 million in increases over the last two years," he replied. "Look, this is really more than about money. this is about, like, having fun."

Kumaran also noted that giving $200,000 to 50,000 employees would only amount to $4 per person, which he said was "not going to go a long way" toward helping them.

Watch the video below or at this link.