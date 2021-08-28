'We have been trained to give up our rights': Louie Gohmert rips pandemic health rules at Youth Summit

On Friday, in a speech at the Texas Youth Summit, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) offered a bizarre speech in which he attacked COVID-19 mask rules and tried to imagine what would have happened if a similar pandemic had occurred under President Bill Clinton.

"I'm telling you, can you imagine if Bill Clinton in 1993 or 4, had said, you're going to have to shut down businesses, you may go broke, but, you know, we got a pandemic coming and we need to just shut down businesses," said Gohmert. "I don't think they would have shut down. But we have been trained to give up our rights, and say, well, the government says you gotta do this. And I'm not advocating for breaking the law, I'm sure that my Democratic friends would be after me very quickly."

Texas is currently in a crisis state over the surge of the Delta variant, with more school students testing positive than at any point in the previous school year.

Gohmert frequently attracts national attention for strange remarks, including one in which he asked U.S. Forest Service officials if they can move the moon to mitigate climate change.

