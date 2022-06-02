Watch: GOP congressman fumes after Eric Swalwell accuses Republicans of siding with the Uvalde gunman

During a hearing this Thursday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) addressed his Republicans colleagues while mentioning the 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting, asking them, "Who are you here for?"

"Are you here for our kids, or are you here for the killers?" Swalwell said. "Because if you were here for the kids, you would do all you could to protect the next school shooting that's about to happen, and we know it's gonna happen in America."

"You would vote to raise the age on purchasing an assault rifle, you would vote to ban high-capacity magazines, you would vote to require safe storage, and you would vote to address ghost guns which are ravaging communities across America," Swalwell continued. "But if you're here for the killers, you would do everything to make it easier for the next school shooting to happen."

Swalwell then addressed Republican comments from Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan who said Democrats are "dramatically trying to change the country," saying that if trying to protect children from mass shootings dramatically changes the country, then he's "guilty."

RELATED: Jim Jordan gets repeatedly slapped down at hearing after complaining Dems 'rushed' to pass gun laws

"That's why we're here," Swalwell said. "Kids are going in the ground today, and you call that trying to dramatically change the country?"

When Swalwell finished his comments, Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert angrily replied that he doesn't think it's very "effective for the children" for Democrats like Swalwell to accuse Republicans of "being complicit in murder, and that we put our right to kill over other's right to live -- to infer by supposed rhetorical questions, 'Who are you here for?' You must be here for the gunman,' is an outrage."

"How dare you!" Gohmert said, addressing Swalwell.

Watch the full exchange below: