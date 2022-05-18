Louie Gohmert asks abortion hearing witness if mothers 'should have the right to drown a child'

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Wednesday linked abortion rights to the possible legalization of child drownings.

Gohmert made the remarks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the expected impact of a leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn federal abortion rights for women.

The congressman began his questioning by using the "it's my body, it's my choice" slogan to call for an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

"The same people that seem to think when it comes to a vaccination, it's not your body and it's not your choice," he said.

Gohmert then turned to one of the witnesses, anti-abortion activist Catherine Foster, to ask if she believed in personal autonomy.

"Do you believe that people have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies?" he wondered.

"I believe in protecting every human being," Foster replied. "Whatever you call that is what I'm for. And that absolutely includes human beings in the womb."

The Texas congressman pressed Foster about legalized child drownings.

"We've heard testimony about the mental duress of carrying a child," Gohmert pointed out. "And of course, I'm sure you're aware of what's called postpartum depression. Some have it very severely and I'm wondering if a mother is suffering severe depression as a result of having a child that she's not mentally a physically able to take care of, do you believe that a mother should have the right, like, to drown a child, to get rid of the child because of the mental stress and duress and problems that the mother is having?"

"That would be horrifying," Foster remarked. "And that's why we have safe haven laws to provide support and resources and an outlet for women in difficult situations."

Watch the video below from the House Judiciary Committee.