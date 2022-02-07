Paul Gosar endorses ‘dumbest guy in Congress’ in primary against Texas AG Ken Paxton

Controversial Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is taking a stand in a GOP primary two states to the East as Republicans battle each other in the 2022 midterms.

Gosar endorsed Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) in his campaign against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Gohmert has infamously taken to the House floor to deny his reputation as the dumbest member of Congress.

Gosar described Gohmert as "smart" while writing the Texas Republican "is one of the most principled America First members of Congress. He’s smart, hard working and relentless. He would make a great Attorney General for Texas."

"In this pic he is standing up against the DC Gulag with me," he said, posting a picture with Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gohmert wrote he was "grateful" to have the support of the controversial Arizona Republican.

Biggs, Gaetz, Gohmert, and Gosar all all members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.