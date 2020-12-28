Trump advisor hilariously ridicules GOP scheme to sue Pence to overturn the election
Alyssa Farah (Fox News/screen grab)

The GOP divide over Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election continue to play out in the open.

On Monday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) was widely ridiculed for a lawsuit he filed against Vice President Mike Pence in a desperate attempt to overturn the voters.

But Alyssa Farah, the former White House communications director who also served as Pence's press secretary, questioned the wisdom of Gohmert's lawsuit.

"Uh, Guys.. why don't we focus our efforts on winning back the House in '22," Farah suggested on Twitter.


When Farah resigned as White House communications director earlier in the month, it was initially viewed as a recognition that President-elect Joe Biden had won.

"White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigned from her post Thursday after 3½ years in the Trump administration," The Washington Post reported at the time. "Farah's departure, with little over a month remaining in President Trump's administration, amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that — despite his baseless and dangerous claims to the contrary — Trump lost the 2020 election, and much of his team is now pondering their post-White House future."

Trump, however, has refused to concede that he lost and is urging his supporters to descend upon Washington, D.C., to push overturning the will of the voters.