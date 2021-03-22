DeJoy's new plans to stabilize USPS will only make things worse -- here's how

In the wake of the 2020 election, the U.S. Post Office's delivery times are falling short. According to The New York Times, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is working on a plan to stabilize the agency's finances over 10 years that is expected to "prioritize reliability and cost effectiveness over speed."

DeJoy's plan is expected to propose "eliminating the use of planes for the first-class mail service to transport letters and other flat mail in the contiguous United States ... It is also expected to propose lengthening the agency's standard delivery time for first-class mail, which includes many envelopes and lightweight packages, from within three days to within five days," the Times' Hailey Fuchs writes.

Shuttering processing facilities, reducing post office hours, price increases -- the plan is part of an agency effort "to shift its resources to shipping packages, which have become a growing share of its business as traditional mail volumes have declined," Fuchs reports.

While the plan is certain to meet resistance from Democrats, it's not known what the resistance will entail.

