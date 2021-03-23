Postal Service to promise Americans will pay more money for longer delivery times: Louis DeJoy

The Donald Trump mega-donor who continues to oversee the U.S. Postal Service is set to announce plans to drastically cut services performed by the constitutionally mandated agency.

"Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will unveil the largest rollback of consumer mail services in a generation as part of his 10-year plan for the U.S. Postal Service, according to two people briefed on the proposal, including longer first-class delivery windows, reduced post office hours and higher postage prices," The Washington Post reported Monday evening.

"The announcement set for Tuesday is part of DeJoy's strategic vision for the agency, one that has left postal advocates wary of any changes that could further diminish operations. Mailing industry experts have warned that substantial service cuts could drive away business and worsen the Postal Service's already-battered balance sheet," the newspaper explained. "DeJoy is expected to emphasize the need for austerity to ensure more consistent delivery and rein in billions of dollars in financial losses, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. The agency is weighed down by $188.4 billion in liabilities, and DeJoy told a House panel last month that he expects the agency will lose $160 billion over the next 10 years."

DeJoy's plan will be released as Democrats continue to press for his ouster.