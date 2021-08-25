Shocking video shows Louisiana cops beating Black man with flashlight while he yells 'I'm not resisting!'

Newly released body camera footage shows a Louisiana State Police trooper beating a Black man repeatedly with his flashlight even as he repeatedly yelled out that he wasn't resisting arrest.

The Associated Press obtained the body camera video of trooper Jacob Brown beating Black motorist Aaron Larry Bowman more than two years after the incident occurred.

In the video, Brown can be seen approaching Bowman as he is being held by other officers. Brown then strikes Bowman 18 different times with his flashlight, even as Bowman repeatedly yells, "I'm not resisting, I'm not resisting!"

According to the Associated Press, the incident left Bowman with "a broken jaw, three broken ribs, a broken wrist and a gash to his head that required six staples to close."

The Louisiana State Police Department released a statement on Wednesday condemning Brown for using excessive force during the arrest, while also claiming that Brown deliberately mislabeled his body camera video in an attempt to keep it secret.

This was far from Brown's only incident of alleged police brutality, as the AP notes that "Brown tallied 23 use-of-force incidents dating to 2015 — 19 of them targeting Black people, according to state police records."

Brown, who resigned from his position in March, now faces state charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance, and is also under federal investigation.

Watch the video below.


ONLYONAP Video shows US trooper pummeling Black man www.youtube.com

