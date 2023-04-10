Louisville mass shooting suspect identified as Connor Sturgeon: report

The suspect in Monday’s Louisville, Kentucky mass shooting that killed five people and injured at least nine others has been identified by the University of Alabama as Connor Sturgeon, WVUA reports.

Sturgeon attended UA from 2016 to 2020 and received a master’s of science degree in finance from the school, the report said.

Shots were still being fired inside Old National Bank when Louisville police arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

It is not known whether Sturgeon was shot by officers or took his own life.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said, according to a report in The Associated Press.

Humphrey said the shooter is believed to be a former bank employee.

Two officers are among the wounded.

CNN has confirmed that the shooting suspect is a former bank employee but has not published his name.

According to CNN: "A LinkedIn page reflecting the same name sheds details on his employment history. He went to business school at the University of Alabama and worked at Old National Bank beginning in 2018 as an intern and later became a full-time employee."

America’s 15th mass killing of 2023 comes two weeks to the day after a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville killed six people including three 9-year-old children, AP reports.