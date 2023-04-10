RFK Jr's family likely won't support his 2024 bid against Biden: 'He’s an embarrassment'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is one of the most prominent members of the anti-vaccination movement, has announced his plans to challenge Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024. But according to Kennedy family biographer Laurence Leamer, some in his family are "disgusted with his attitude," the New York Post reported.
“They still care about him, but he’s an embarrassment," family members said in reference to his anti-vaccination stance.
Kennedy on April 19 plans to announce his bid to take on Biden in a Democratic primary. Democrat and 2020 also-ran Marianne Williamson is also in the race. Biden has said he plans to run for reelection, but hasn't yet made a formal announcement.
As the Post points out, Kennedy has drawn the ire of family members over his anti-vaccine claims as well as his embrace of his father's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, claiming that Sirhan wasn't the gunman when Robert Kennedy Sr. was gunned down during a Los Angeles presidential campaign stop in 1968.
“I have done quite a bit of work on the [Robert Kennedy] assassination, and that he should support Sirhan Sirhan is even worse than his anti-vax stuff for his family,” said Leamer, author of several books including “The Kennedy Men: 1901-1963.”
In a 2019 op-ed for Politico, Robert’s siblings Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and Joseph P. Kennedy II, along with his niece Maeve Kennedy McKean wrote that Kennedy "is part of this campaign to attack the institutions committed to reducing the tragedy of preventable infectious diseases."
“He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines," they wrote.
