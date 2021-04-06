Former Trump official fined and temporarily banned from holding office over Hatch Act violations
On Tuesday, Forbes' Andrew Solender reported that Lynne Patton, a former official in ex-President Donald Trump's Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been sanctioned for violating the Hatch Act — the rule that prohibits most executive officials from campaign activity.

Her penalty includes a fine of $1,000 and a ban on holding federal employment for four years.

The punishment stems from her using her official office to create a video for the 2020 Republican National Convention, working to help the Trump campaign using federal resources.

Patton, a former wedding planner and one of the only high-ranking Black officials in the Trump administration, has faced repeated allegations of misconduct. In 2019, she was accused of skipping a key HUD meeting to attend former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's testimony — an allegation she disputes.