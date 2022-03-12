Mike Flynn should be recalled to active duty and immediately face court-martial: former Army prosecutor
According to a former U.S. Army prosecutor, retired United States Army lieutenant general Mike Flynn, who briefly served in Donald Trump's White House, should be recalled to duty and then face immediate court-martial over his involvement in the Jan 6th insurrection and cover-up.

Noting a CNN report that Flynn appeared virtually before the House Jan 6th committee on Thursday and declined to answer questions, while invoking his 5th Amendment right to not incriminate himself, Glenn Kirschner suggested it is time for the Pentagon to put Flynn on the spot.

In a video posted to YouTube, Kirschner stated "Flynn pleading the 5th raises a number of questions. How in the world can a retired Army general and former National Security Adviser have to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination? Because that signals, if he were to testify truthfully, the information he provided would tend to show he committed crimes."

"Second question: how come Mike Flynn hasn't been ordered to return to active duty to be court-martialed?" he continued before recalling his time as an Amy JAG and saying he prosecuted, "Plenty of soldiers for crimes that were less severe."

According to Kirschner, there is still a chance Flynn could be recalled and that he also may be indicted by the Justice Department.

"I can only hope that the reason Mike Flynn hasn't beem=n restored to active duty and court-martial is because the DOD, the Department of Defense, and the DOJ, the Department of Justice, are closely coordinating," he stated, "And DOJ intends to roll Mike Flynn into a big old conspiracy indictment. A conspiracy to defraud or commit offenses against the United States in violation of 18 United States Code 371."

