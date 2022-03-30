Another blow for Madison Cawthorn as NC GOP officials will join fundraiser for his primary challenger

On Wednesday, Axios Raleigh's Lucille Sherman reported that Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) appears to have lost the institutional support of two of North Carolina's most powerful Republican officials — who are now backing a primary challenger.

A new announcement shows that a fundraiser lunch on Thursday for the congressional run of state Sen. Chuck Edwards, who is running for Cawthorn's 11th District, will feature state Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and state House Speaker Tim Moore as "special guests."

As Sherman notes, both of these officials have obvious reasons to support Cawthorn's opponent. Edwards is a Senate colleague of Berger. Meanwhile, Moore's candidacy for Congress was thwarted after Cawthorn decided he was jumping over to run in the newly drawn 13th District, where Moore was running, even though it doesn't share much territory with his current district.



Cawthorn ultimately changed his mind and moved back to his current district, but not before Moore was pushed out of the race.

This comes as Cawthorn, a far-right Trump ally, has faced fury from his own party after baselessly alleging that other House members are throwing drug-fueled orgies. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately berated him today, and publicly stated that he has "lost my trust."

