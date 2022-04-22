Madison Cawthorn photographed wearing women's lingerie at wild-looking party

Embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) now has another political headache.
Politico has obtained photographs of Cawthorn attending a wild-looking party dressed in women's lingerie.
"POLITICO could not independently verify the photos, which are screenshots of original images," the publication writes. "They were provided to POLITICO by a person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign. A second person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign confirmed the origin of the photos."
The photos are ironic because Cawthorn recently angered several of his Republican colleagues by alleging they took part in a decadent D.C. party culture that's filled with cocaine-fueled orgies.
Cawthorn was rebuked by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, and multiple North Carolina Republicans have endorsed his primary opponent.
Cawthorn has also made a habit of attacking the transgender community, and Politico notes that, just last week, he sent out a tweet saying "there’s only one God and two genders."
Read more about the photos at Politico.
