Madison Cawthorn made bold allegations — here's why a legal expert thinks he might be right

Allegations from Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) of orgies and cocaine use among senior members of Congress he respects may not be entirely off base, a MSNBC analyst explained on Saturday.

On Saturday, MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin reported on the aftermath of Cawthorn's remarks.

"Madison Cawthorn is in hot water with the GOP after suggesting that members of his party participated in cocaine fueled orgies," Mohyeldin reported.



For analysis, the host interviewed attorney and comedian Dean Obeidallah.

"Didn't you see 'Eyes Wide Shut'? You're not supposed to tell people about these parties," he said, referencing the 1999 Stanley Kubrick movie staring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.



He noted that 2020 GOP Senate nominee Lauren Witzke said Cawthorn was right.

"There might be something going on," he said. "I don't want to have any mental images of Kevin McCarthy at an orgy, but I think there might be something going on behind the scenes. It might be big Republican donors inviting these younger, attractive Republicans over for some fun," he said.

"But I will say, in all seriousness, I think there's something here. I think there really is something going on, maybe not to that extent, exaggeration is not a denial. So no mental images here, but I think there's something ugly going on in the GOP caucus.," Obeidallah said.



Watch:





