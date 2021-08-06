GOP's Madison Cawthorn ruthlessly mocked for wailing about 'scary' proof of vaccination
Madison Cawthorn. (ABC/Screenshot)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) faced backlash after issuing a fear-mongering tweet about proof of vaccination.

The North Carolina Republican showed up at a school board meeting Thursday evening in his district to voice opposition to mask mandates, then several hours later warned that vaccine passports were scarier than catching the potentially deadly coronavirus.

"We're living in scary times when the most free nation in the history of mankind is seriously discussing mandatory vaccine passports," Cawthorn tweeted.




















