'The end of men': Photos of 'family values' Republican Madison Cawthorn in women's lingerie draw instant ridicule

The dirt on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) continues to come out and the latest is a series of photos of the young Republican partying with a group of ladies while wearing a black, lace, brazier, large sterling silver hoop earrings, and a silver necklace he held seductively between his teeth. His right hand appears to be circling his nipple while trying to appear alluring.

The moment comes as Republicans like Cawthorn and others are going after the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, and especially parents of LGBTQ+ youth. Many Republicans are using allegations of "grooming" and pedophilia to attack LGBTQ+ people. Cawthorn also was quoted just this week saying that there's "one God and two genders."





At the same time, conversations about masculinity have become a key part of the conversation from Fox host Tucker Carlson as well as Cawthorn. The Fox documentary, "The End of Men," alleges that liberalism is leading to the severe reduction in testosterone in men.



This prompted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to point out the Carlson documentary. Progressive political strategist Cliff Schecter pointed out the documentary as well, and linked Cawthorn to Carlson's promotion of a quack process called "testicle tanning" that's aimed at curing low testosterone.

As others pointed out, Cawthorn's own staff has been coming out to attack him and his behavior in office -- and Politico makes it clear that it received the photos of Cawthorn in lingerie from a former staffer.

Cawthorn has said that the photos were taken when he was on a cruise and before he ran for office.



