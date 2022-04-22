'The end of men': Photos of 'family values' Republican Madison Cawthorn in women's lingerie draw instant ridicule

The dirt on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) continues to come out and the latest is a series of photos of the young Republican partying with a group of ladies while wearing a black, lace, brazier, large sterling silver hoop earrings, and a silver necklace he held seductively between his teeth. His right hand appears to be circling his nipple while trying to appear alluring.
The moment comes as Republicans like Cawthorn and others are going after the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, and especially parents of LGBTQ+ youth. Many Republicans are using allegations of "grooming" and pedophilia to attack LGBTQ+ people. Cawthorn also was quoted just this week saying that there's "one God and two genders."
\u201cThere\u2019s only one God and two genders,\u201d Madison Cawthornhttps://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/22/madison-cawthorn-photos-00027286\u00a0\u2026— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1650663718
There\u2019s only one God and two genders. \n\nGet back to common sense!— Madison Cawthorn (@Madison Cawthorn) 1650327145
At the same time, conversations about masculinity have become a key part of the conversation from Fox host Tucker Carlson as well as Cawthorn. The Fox documentary, "The End of Men," alleges that liberalism is leading to the severe reduction in testosterone in men.
The Cawthorn thing matters because it contradicts the public image he has sought to create. Madison Cawthorn pitches himself as some great masculine figure that's fighting back against his generation's "wokeness" and is fighting for "traditional" values.— Drew Savicki (@Drew Savicki) 1650662438
This prompted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to point out the Carlson documentary. Progressive political strategist Cliff Schecter pointed out the documentary as well, and linked Cawthorn to Carlson's promotion of a quack process called "testicle tanning" that's aimed at curing low testosterone.
The End of Men\n@TuckerCarlsonhttps://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/22/madison-cawthorn-photos-00027286\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1650661989
Madison Cawthorn is clearly a man who could use a good testicle tanningpic.twitter.com/OKqwIzjmbY— Cliff Schecter (@Cliff Schecter) 1650663933
Does this man needs testicular tanning, @TuckerCarlson? Or, the definition of hypocrisy? I'm just asking questions.https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/22/madison-cawthorn-photos-00027286\u00a0\u2026— Wajahat Ali (@Wajahat Ali) 1650664584
Is this masculinity crisis I keep hearing about?https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/22/madison-cawthorn-photos-00027286\u00a0\u2026— Sarah Longwell (@Sarah Longwell) 1650662120
\u201cI subscribe to Judeo-Christian beliefs,\u201d he continued. \u201cI have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.\u201d\n\nYes, we can see that. \n https://politi.co/3EItKuq\u00a0 via @politico— Michael Steele (@Michael Steele) 1650663207
As a friend notes...a less salacious picture ended the career of Al Franken.— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1650666215
As others pointed out, Cawthorn's own staff has been coming out to attack him and his behavior in office -- and Politico makes it clear that it received the photos of Cawthorn in lingerie from a former staffer.
Difficult to overstate how badly Madison Cawthorn sunk himself here. Every single person who's ever worked with him appears to hate the guy, and it was only a matter of time before one of them dropped some of the metric ton of dirt they had on him. https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/22/madison-cawthorn-photos-00027286\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/A9BIlpi6Vm— Lakshya Jain (@Lakshya Jain) 1650662268
Cawthorn has said that the photos were taken when he was on a cruise and before he ran for office.
Cawthorn says the photos of him in lingerie were taken at an event on a cruise ship. The logo in the background matches. Seems like a nothingburger, even on the "hypocrisy" front.https://twitter.com/CawthornforNC/status/1517616971315126272\u00a0\u2026— Angus "Cawthorn is a fascist douche" Johnston (@Angus "Cawthorn is a fascist douche" Johnston) 1650663248
This just goes to show the rampant hypocrisy (and probably self-loathing) that motivates a lot of anti-LGBTQ legislation and movements.— The Intellectualist (@The Intellectualist) 1650662511
I warned you what Madison Cawthorn was saying was possibly real and needed to be investigated! Instead the media ignored it! https://twitter.com/DeanObeidallah/status/1517623177903493123\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/D6qqTn1VZi— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah)))) 1650664604
