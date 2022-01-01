Madison Cawthorn mocked for claim Founding Fathers would be 'horrified' by US today: You'd be at the gallows

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) took to Twitter on New Year's Day to speak on behalf of the long-dead Founding Fathers.
According to the far-right Republican, those who shaped the United States government would be "horrified" by today's America.
Cawthorn is frequently mocked for his ignorance, but some, in this case, agreed with him, noting that the men who lived in the late 1700s would likely be horrified looking at things like airplanes, skyscrapers, cars, highways, cell phones, not to mention people walking around in shorts and flip-flops. Though, the latter would likey inspire Benjamin Franklin, who had a penchant for prostitutes.
Others, however, took it in a different direction, noting that those same "Founding Fathers" were responsible for enslaving millions and raping women of color. Some noted that the founding fathers would also be shocked to see that after fleeing to the U.S. after religious persecution that so many leaders claim the country to be Christian.
Some got more personal, noting that the founding Americans would be shocked to see a "traitor" like Cawthorn in any kind of leadership position.
See the attacks and ridicule of Cawthorn below:
The Founding Fathers would probably be scared of the sound of toilets flushing, who cares what they think— Zo\u00e9 (@Zo\u00e9) 1641072188
In 1787 US infant mortality was nearly 50%. Smallpox was a scourge.\n\nIf we told the Founding Fathers there was a safe, free cure for a disease that\u2019s killed 800,000+, but that millions of Americans refuse it, they would indeed not recognize the country.— Kevin Gromley \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Kevin Gromley \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1641060779
The Founding Fathers had to contend with unserious loud-mouthed light-headed nincompoops too. Notably, they didn't let any of em help w the Constitutionhttps://twitter.com/CawthornforNC/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Dennis Herring (@Dennis Herring) 1641066302
The founding fathers would definitely be horrified that Madison Cawthorn is in Congress! And Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy\u2026 the list goes on and on.— 888 Good Troubles (@888 Good Troubles) 1641068262
Our Founding Fathers wouldn\u2019t have let you clean the horseshit off their shoes, Maddy.\n\nUpon seeing you, they\u2019d wonder aloud if you were the moronic, seditious, tree punching boy they\u2019d heard talk of at the local tavern.\nAnd then they\u2019d laugh.\nOh, how they would laugh.\nAt you.— Jo (@Jo) 1641069388
Fixed Madison Cawthorn's Founding Fathers tweet.pic.twitter.com/QhvrrjlqI7— Back Rub (@Back Rub) 1641072269
the founding fathers would not be able to handle a Baja Blasthttps://twitter.com/CawthornforNC/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Mat \ud83e\udd86 (@Mat \ud83e\udd86) 1641072208
Our Founding Fathers would be horrified that you hold public office @CawthornforNC & that you incited an insurrection against the institutions they created. \n\nI've been teaching U.S. History for 20 years & I suggest you go back to school & learn history before tweeting about it.pic.twitter.com/Aat1KfqHmj— Sari Beth Rosenberg (@Sari Beth Rosenberg) 1641068767
The truth is our founding fathers would\u2019ve punished Madison Cawthorn for being a traitor and an enemy of the United States of America.— Mayo (@Mayo) 1641072607
Strikes me that this fellow might not know all that much about the founding fathershttps://twitter.com/cawthornfornc/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1641065656
Our Founding Fathers would take one look at you and ask, \u201cWho let this pathologically lying shitbag of a traitor in here?\u201dhttps://twitter.com/cawthornfornc/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Richard Marx (@Richard Marx) 1641065831
Madison Cawthorn, the Hitler-fan who met his ex-wife at a fake CrossFit event hosted by an operative he met at a \u201ccasino\u201d in St. Petersburg Russia, claims that our Founding Fathers would be horrified\n\nWashington urged us to avoid \u201cforeign entanglements\u201d\n\nIrony is completely dead— Lindy Li (@Lindy Li) 1641071863
Our Founding Fathers would laugh in your face! Then tell you to get the hell out of Congress & stop embarrassing yourself & America!pic.twitter.com/M1Y59ECeyN— Andrew (@Andrew) 1641064756
The founding fathers would be horrified that we've elected traitors who call for bloodshed to overturn election results they don't like.\n\nGive it a rest, rotten tree puncher.https://twitter.com/CawthornforNC/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1641068326
Our Founding Fathers wanted a free, commercial republic which would overcome slavery, become a great power and force for liberty in the world, a magnet for immigrants, with religious tolerance and a chance for all to rise. They'd generally be pleased and gratified by our America.https://twitter.com/CawthornforNC/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Bill Kristol (@Bill Kristol) 1641062743
Our Founding Fathers would tar and feather this traitorous moron and roll him right to the gallows.pic.twitter.com/VZeJwKaFdj— The USA Singers (@The USA Singers) 1641071537
Dude, our Founding Fathers were born 300 years ago, I\u2019m pretty sure if you showed John Adams a Nintendo Switch or even like a \u201856 Chevy his brain would explode.https://twitter.com/cawthornfornc/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Alex Pawl\u2744\ufe0fwski (@Alex Pawl\u2744\ufe0fwski) 1641070476
I bet you can\u2019t name the founding fathers? And why are we holding the standards of this country to slave owners.— Irishrygirl (@Irishrygirl) 1641069263
Thinks founding fathers did:\n owned slaves\n raped slaves\n tortured & killed slaves\n only white men were of value\nNo wonder you & the gop are pissed.https://twitter.com/CawthornforNC/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Coach Danny Cage (@Coach Danny Cage) 1641074880
Our Founding Fathers *wouldn\u2019t* recognize America today because they\u2019d be too busy hiding under a bus bench wondering what the hell the parade of mechanical coaches on the eerily smooth street was.— Jessica Ellis (@Jessica Ellis) 1641072975
Our Founding Fathers would have already hung the heads of the January 6th Domestic Terrorists on pikes outside of their parents\u2019 homes to send a message to the other parents to not raise Domestic Terrorists.https://twitter.com/cawthornfornc/status/1477333513577840642\u00a0\u2026— Sgt Joker (@Sgt Joker) 1641068135