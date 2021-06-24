Republican roasted for making huge mistake — while lecturing Democrats about ‘facts’
Screengrab.

A Republican from North Carolina was ridiculed on Monday after making a hilarious blunder while attempting to lecture Democrats about facts.

Rep. Madison Cawthorne (R-NC) was homeschooled as a child and then attended a single semester of college, during which he "earned mostly D's." On Thursday, Cawthorne demonstrated his intelligence during a speech on the House floor about facts.

"It was Thomas Jefferson that said 'Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.' Let's cast our eyes over the facts, shall we," he said.

The quote that Cawthorne misattributed to Jefferson is actually a famous quote by John Adams.

Here's some of what people were saying about Cawthorne and stubborn facts:
















