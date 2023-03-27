'Mafia behavior': Mike Huckabee skewered for demanding loyalty to Trump

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) on Saturday weighed in on the burgeoning spat between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and ex-President Donald Trump, who were at one point close allies.

Appearing on Newsmax, Huckabee – himself a failed presidential candidate – claimed that he hears chatter such as "gee, I wish he wouldn't say anything about DeSantis. Leave it alone.' And, and I understand all of that. But tonight he explained why," referring to Trump's remarks at his rally in Waco, Texas. "And it was all back, uh, really about loyalty. Uh, Ron DeSantis wouldn't have been governor of Florida without Donald Trump's intervention. Yeah, and I think Donald Trump, like a lot of us, think that somehow loyalty matters in politics. I think it does. I think there are two virtues: loyalty and confidentiality. Be loyal to the people who helped you and learn how to keep your mouth shut if you have information that, uh, could be hurtful to someone. Be confidential if you're truly close to someone."

Given that Huckabee is also an ordained Baptist minister, social media users noted that his opinion seemed incompatible with liturgical teachings and better aligned with behaviors associated with society's clandestine underbelly.

READ MORE: Former DeSantis spokesperson blames world hunger on Trump's surgeon general

Vincent Angell: "What Bible verse is he quoting here, missed that one."

The Contentious Otter is Back: "So basically the GOP now operates on the exact same principles as the mafia."

Flat Circle: "That's called an omertà, Mike. You're describing mafia behavior."

Angela #VoteBlue: "So Mike Huckabee believes that covering up crimes is a virtue. Is that in your perverted version of the Bible, @GovMikeHuckabee? Or did you make that up yourself? Loyalty should end when someone starts breaking the law. Nobody should cover up criminal behavior."

READ MORE: Trump pours cold water on the idea of having DeSantis as his running mate in 2024

Kami: "I truly believe that these people do NOT believe in GOD nor Jesus because they wouldn't do the crap they are doing intentionally and willfully. What, they think they can tell GOD 'I know I lied and deceived but it was politics, so it doesn't count' and GOD will say 'Ok'?"

Wade Bell: "In other words if Trump does something to hurt somebody cover it up......"

Tapio: "As Jesus said on the mount, 'If you get pinched, never rat on a friend and always keep your mouth shut.'"

Amy Dee Gee: "Which, I guess, is why @GovMikeHuckabee covered up for the child-molesting Duggar. Pastor, blind loyalty is not a virtue. Nor is 'confidentiality' when covering up crimes."

ICURUOK: "The Seven Contrary Virtues which are specific opposites to the Seven Deadly Sins: Humility against pride, Kindness against envy, Abstinence against gluttony, Chastity against lust, Patience against anger, Liberality against greed, and Diligence against sloth. Confidentiality?"

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: MAGA lawyer: Ron DeSantis will emerge 'a bloodied pulp' if he challenges Trump