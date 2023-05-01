Trump and Kari Lake suggest MAGA boycott of GOP if DeSantis wins nomination: report
Kari Lake on Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are gearing up their followers to boycott the Republican Party if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins the 2024 nomination, Newsweek reported.

In a recent post to Truth Social, Trump said that there isn't "one true Trump supporter" who would vote for DeSantis in 2024. Lake echoed the sentiment during an appearance on Rudy Giuliani's podcast over the weekend.

"All I'm saying is I really believe DeSantis needs to realize that if he wants to have a political future he needs to wait until 2028," Lake said. "I think he could if he does the right thing and handles it. I think if DeSantis was to back out now, it would be really smart for him to do that."

"He has got a big career ahead of him and the question is: Does he want a big political career? If he does, I think he backs out now and supports Trump wholeheartedly and then continues to run Florida," Lake added.

Country music singer John Rich is helping to get the word out. In an April 27 post to Truth Social, he warned DeSantis not to oppose Trump in 2024.

"I don't understand the logic of DeSantis running. Let's just say he beat @realDonaldTrump in the primary (which won't happen) but let's hypothesize," he wrote. "If he won, there wouldn't be one true Trump supporter left that would vote for him and he would be destroyed in a general election. This is a losing proposition no matter how you look at it, so why on earth would he voluntarily run head on into the wood chipper?"

SmartNews