This MAGA fan was actually an undercover reporter – and what she found at Trump rallies was ‘alarming’
Amanda Moore. (Twitter.com/Screenshot)

Fever Dreams co-hosts Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer welcomed guest Amanda Moore on the show to discuss the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol -- from the inside. Moore revealed she had been secretly recording conversations as an undercover operative during MAGA, QAnon and CPAC events. What she found was alarming.

Moore said her main takeaway from her time undercover was that “there’s a rise of right-wing populism among the under-30 crowd that's incredibly alarming to me… I really worry about it.. I really just can never stress enough, like the rise of like the younger populist fascists. And like I said, everybody, under 35, I met who was at the Capitol says, ‘We did it. That was us.’ And they accept it and they’re like, ‘It would’ve been cooler if we had gotten further.’ And, like, ‘The Founding Fathers would be proud of us.’”

The Daily Beast reported the "...increasingly popular far-right playbook for harassing hyperlocal and moderate GOP officials and their children—people who are ostensibly part of the same party—to pressure them out of positions overseeing elections or on school boards, in order to install more radical acolytes."

“Pressley Stutts took over the very local Greenville, South Carolina, GOP—I mean, he bullied this woman… who was in charge into quitting," Moore said. "And now—I mean, he was at an event I was at, and there was a COVID outbreak, and now he’s dead. But I mean, before he died, he was able to accomplish this.”

Moore said that during November and December 2020, she had to stop wearing her face covering to preserve her identity - because wearing a mask at Stop the Steal rallies became too dangerous.

“I don’t know what a superspreader is in technicality,” Moore said. “But if it means everybody there got COVID, I went to at least a dozen superspreader events and people died at almost all of them. And these are people who, like, were preaching to the very last breath—like, don’t get the vaccine.”

Listen to the interview below.


