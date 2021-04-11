Michigan MAGA lawmaker ignoring COVID crisis in her district to push Trump conspiracies: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, the Michigan district represented by a newly-elected House Republican is still being ravaged by COVID-19 at one of the highest rates in the country and she is ignoring the damage it is doing while she rails Donald Trump-like about a stolen election and immigrants at the border.
As the Beast's Michael Daly, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) won election as a Trump Republican and hasn't changed her ways despite his election loss to now-President Joe Biden.
In fact, as Daly points out, she spent the first few months after being elected attacking the election results.
"From the start, McClain's focus has been elsewhere. She was among those who continued to make groundless claims that the election had been stolen long after those claims were debunked by all the courts in the land," he wrote. "Her first big moment in Congress came in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. She became one of three representatives from Michigan and 139 altogether who voted against certification."
Now, he notes she has joined the chorus of Republicans attacking Biden over the immigrants at the border while, at the same time, her district is being hammered by a particularly virulent outbreak of COVID-19.
Writing, "The entire mitten-shaped state has been exploding with new cases over the past fortnight, to a daily average of 72 new cases per 100,000—the highest infection rate in the nation. But the rates of hospitalization and deaths, as well as new infections, are all highest in The Thumb—which has considerably fewer medical resources than the urban areas," Daly added, "And yet The Thumb's new Trump-loving representative in Congress, rather than encouraging residents to mask-up in the face of a dire and unprecedented health crisis, is busy tweeting about what she describes as the true threat to Michigan: 'unaccompanied alien children' at the southwest border."
According to the report, when addressing the COVID outbreak in a town hall, she attempted to dismiss it in a Trump-like manner, with a woman who attended the town hall recalling that McClain made a bizarre analogy.
"The young woman, who asked not to be identified, was able to hear McClain make a bizarre comparison between COVID-19 and children who drown. According to her, COVID had killed less than 250 children, whereas 800 drown each year in America," the report states, adding McClain told the crowd, "We don't ban swimming pools."
As Daly wrote, "Not even Trump had compared dead kid stats in an effort to minimize the threat of a virus that has killed more than half a million Americans. McClain could get away with it in a rural realm that at that time had largely escaped the surges experienced by Detroit."
"The five counties generally considered to comprise The Thumb have now all reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000. The highest of those, St. Clair, reported 165, more than twice that of Michigan, more than three times that of New Jersey, and more than four times that of New York," the Beast report noted. "St. Clair also reported a 31 percent positivity rate in testing. Huron County was even higher, with 35.5 percent. Sanilac was 43.1 percent, and Tuscola 31.1 percent. Lapeer was lower, with 24.1 percent, but still markedly higher than Michigan as a whole, which was 16.5 percent."
You can read more here -- subscription required.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
'Way past time for the straitjacket': Trump ridiculed for RNC fundraiser speech meltdown
According to reports from both Politico and the Daily Beast, former president Donald Trump went far off his prepared remarks at an RNC fundraiser on Saturday, spewing obscenities and attacking members of his own party while continuing to complain about the 2020 election having been stolen from him.
As the Daily Beast reported, "Predictably, Trump at times veered wildly off-script from his prewritten speech, the text of which was reviewed by The Daily Beast earlier in the day. While at the private event, he inveighed against Republican, Democratic, and celebrity enemies, and again denounced the 2020 presidential election outcome as 'bullshit,' according to those in the audience."
Additionally, Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- calling him a "son of a bitch" -- and complained about former Vice President Mike Pence.
Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out that the former president is back to his habit of giving rambling and incoherent speeches.
You can see some responses below:
Trump rips McConnell as a 'total stone cold loser' and SOB during Mar-a-Lago speech: reports
Former President Donald Trump reportedly went off on Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a speech to major Republican donors in Florida Saturday night.
While the event was closed to the press, multiple reporters are hearing from sources inside the room.
'Retire Breyer': Progressive group joins growing call for SCOTUS justice to step down
A left-leaning advocacy group on Friday joined the growing chorus of calls for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer to retire so that President Joe Biden can nominate a liberal replacement while Democrats control the Senate.
Demand Justice published a statement Friday urging Breyer "to retire so that President Biden can appoint the first-ever Black woman Supreme Court justice."
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Don't Sit on the Sidelines of History. Join Raw Story Investigates and Go Ad-Free. Support Honest Journalism.
Subscribe Annually
$95 / year — Just $7.91/month
Subscribe Monthly
$1 trial
I want to Support More
$14.99 per month