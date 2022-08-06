MAGA ‘Lions Not Sheep’ bro busted for putting bogus ‘Made in USA’ tags on Chinese-made apparel
Sean Whalen / swhalen on Facebook.

The far-right "Lions Not Sheep" apparel company was ordered to pay a hefty fine after being caught replacing "Made in China" tags on its appear with "Made in USA."

Lions Not Sheep Products, LLC, and its owner Sean Whalen, were ordered to pay a $211,335 fine by the Federal Trade Commission. Additionally, the company was ordered to 'stop making bogus Made in USA claims' and "come clean about foreign production."

The Deseret News described the "Lions Not Sheep" as a "Utah-based apparel company known for its inflammatory T-shirts that often espouse pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump messages."

"A reference to the saying “a lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep,” the company made waves during the pandemic in response to mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, with shirts that read “give violence a chance,” depict Donald Trump as the Terminator and frequently feature military-style rifles," the newspaper reported. "The company also has a celebrity roster that includes mixed martial arts fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Robert J. O’Neill, who claims to be the sole Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, and motorcycle racer Davi Millsaps."

The FTC voted 5-0 to approve the final order.

The FTC complaint says Whalen posted a video online saying he could “conceal the fact that his shirts are made in China by ripping out the origin tags and replacing them with tags stating that the merchandise was made in the United States.”

